Check your tickets - thirty Lotto winners scooped a large prize each!

While the main Lotto jackpot of €19,060,800 wasn't won last night, thirty players are almost €30,000 richer today.

Lotto players all over the country are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after thirty players scooped €29,273 each in last night’s draw.

As last night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner, which in last night’s draw, was the Match 5 tier. Thirty lucky players all matched 5 numbers each in last night’s draw to become the biggest winners of the night.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s (20th October) Lotto draw were: 12, 19, 21, 33, 44, 46 and the bonus was 01.

The Match 5 winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets, which are all now worth €29,273 each, and keep them safe. The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Wednesday’s Lotto draw marked the sixth time that the jackpot remained capped at the staggering amount of €19,060,800. As there was no winner of the record-breaking amount in last night’s draw, players still have the chance to scoop the life-changing amount in this Saturday’s draw.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Thirty players nationwide had plenty of reason to celebrate last night after matching five numbers to win €29,273 each in the main Lotto draw. Due to the jackpot remaining capped at €19,080,600, the funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier with a winner.

"As there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, these funds were added to the Match 5 tier which benefited thirty players all over Ireland. We are advising the lucky winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The winners should then contact our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to claim their prizes,” they said.