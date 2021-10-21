Search

21/10/2021

'Things have slipped' - Chief Medical Officer warns of surges amid rising cases

'Things have slipped' - Chief Medical Officer warns of surges amid rising case

The CMO has urged people to get back to the basics of social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing. 

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Chief Medical Officer has urged people to get back to the basics of social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing. 

Dr. Tony Holohan said that Covid-19 is going to become endemic and will causes challenges in terms of surges of infections adding "things have slipped" in recent weeks amid a surge of Covid-19 cases.

"That's what society will be like, as we move forward, and we deal with the fact that Covid as a disease isn't something that isn't going to be eliminated.

"It is going to be endemic, it is going to cause challenges for us in terms of surges of infection from time to time, that are going to have to be responded to in particular by having strong and effective public health services."

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Philip Boucher-Hayes, the CMO said that no one wants to back to using "crude" measures to force people to socialise less, but people should be mindful of their own risks, particularly those who are not vaccinated.

Asked about what Christmas this year will be like, Dr. Holohan said each individual must make their own risk assessment about social gatherings, particularly where there may be others who are not vaccinated or have underlying conditions.

He said the vaccine, while offering substantial protection, is not a silver bullet and urged anyone with symptoms to stay at home.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media