Tánaiste publishes revised Work Safely Protocol.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Leo Varadkar has published a revised Work Safely Protocol.

The Work Safely Protocol was first published last year and has been developed with employers and trade unions through the Labour Employer Economic Forum

The revised Work Safety Protocol has been reviewed by employers and employee representative groups following the most recent public health advice received by Government earlier this week.

Tánaiste Leo Varadker said today will see a further reopening of our society and thousands of more people will be able to go back to work and their workplaces, after what has been an incredibly challenging time for many.

"The pandemic isn’t over yet. We’re going to have to get through another winter before we can safely say that it’s behind us." he added.

"Employers and employee representatives have had an opportunity to review the Work Safely Protocol, to make sure the guidance contained therein is fit for purpose given the latest public health advice," he said.

Leo Varadker reiterated the importance of the basic measures such as making sure indoor spaces are well ventilated, the importance of acting fast, self-isolating, and getting tested if you’re experiencing symptoms, social distancing, and mask-wearing when appropriate.

It is advised to act in line with public health advice, and the return to physical attendance in workplaces should continue to take place on a phased and cautious basis appropriate to each sector and for specific business requirements.

A 'cautious and careful return to workplaces should take into account appropriate attendance levels, with the use of staggered arrangements such as non-full-time attendance and flexible working hours, and that attendance is for specific business requirements. '

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English said the role of the Lead Worker Representative in an organisation will continue to be crucial, and together with the employer will assist in the implementation of and monitor adherence to the measures in the Protocol.

"By working together on implementing public health infection control measures, workers and their employers bring about the best way to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in their own workplace." added the Minister.

More information about the revised protocol can be found here