26/10/2021

Gardaí have seized €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Monaghan

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Gardaí have seized €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb last night in Monaghan.

A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene following the search of a house in Carrickmacross on Monday, October 25, 2021.

He is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act 1996.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house in Carrickmacross under Operation Tara and during the search, approximately €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and dried cannabis herb was located and seized.

Operation Tara began on July 1, 2021 to 'disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels' by Gardaí.

