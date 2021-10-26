Search

26/10/2021

Warning issued to Irish hospitals as national blood supply to run out in 3 days

Warning issued to Irish hospitals as national blood supply to run out in 3 days

Warning issued to Irish hospitals as national blood supply to run out in 3 days

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A pre-amber alert has been issued to Irish hospitals as stock of the main blood groups is set to run out in three days. 

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is calling on donor to make appointments over the coming weeks to replenish the national supply. 

IBTS Operations Director, Barry Doyle, stated that although bank holiday weekends are always difficult due to reduced capacity, Covid-19 and seasonal illness have also had "an adverse effect" on donor attendance. 

He said, "The increased demand experienced during the summer and sustained into Autumn has had an impact on stock levels of all blood groups. COVID-19 continues to impact donor blood collections and our ability to maintain the blood supply has become increasingly difficult." 

At present, stock of O+, O- and A+ will last three days, with just two days left of B-. 

According to Mr Doyle, IBTS issued the alert to advise hospitals of the situation and to encourage them to use blood conservatively. 

He said, "If the IBTS has to issue an amber alert letter, which is the next escalation level of the blood shortage plan, it would have an immediate implication for hospitals and for elective surgical procedures, requiring blood support." 

IBTS is urging anyone who can donate blood to register their interest on GiveBlood.ie, and they will be contacted with details of an appointment. 

Donations are by appointment only as walk-ins have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media