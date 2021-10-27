Search

27/10/2021

'Stop spreading fake news' - Irish MEP criticised after releasing controversial video

'Stop spreading fake news' - Irish MEP criticised after releasing controversial video

'Stop spreading fake news' - Irish MEP criticised after releasing controversial video

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A senator has accused Irish MEP Mick Wallace of "spreading fake news" after Mr Wallace posted a controversial video on social media. 

In the video, which is just under three minutes long, he made multiple allegations against the US and the European Union. 

Senator Jerry Buttimer took issue with Mr Wallace's comments about Taiwan and responded on Twitter to say: "Speak to the Taipei Ireland and the Taiwanese people. As my colleague [Senator Barry Ward] said, 'Democratic self-determination is important too, irrespective of what China's view on Taiwan'. Stop spreading fake news." 

The publication of Mr Wallace's video comes after the European Parliament called for closer relations with Taiwan guided by the EU's One China policy earlier this week. 

According to European Parliament News (EPN), Parliament "insists" any change to mainland China-Taiwan cross-strait relations must not be unilateral nor against the will of Taiwanese citizens. 

The video has been mostly condemned on social media, with dozens of commenters disagreeing with Mr Wallace's views. 

Fellow MEP Engin Eroglu also commented and said, "Appalling and embarrassing to see these misinformation about Taiwan being spread by a Member of the European Parliament." 

Mr Wallace has been contacted for comment in response to Senator Buttimer's remarks. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media