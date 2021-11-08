Search

08/11/2021

Travel company bans holidays that include 'cruel' treatment of dolphins and whales

Travel company bans holidays that include 'cruel' treatment of dolphins and whales

This is a welcome move by the company as attractions such as these have been widely criticised and opposed by many on the grounds of animal cruelty.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Online travel company Expedia has banned all holidays from their website that include "cruel" treatment of dolphins and whales.

In a statement on Twitter, the company said it was making changes to its animal welfare policy and "attractions and activities that involve performances by or interactions with dolphins and other cetaceans will no longer be available on our sites".

The company noted that making these changes will take time to implement but intend to complete the process in early 2022.

This is a welcome move by the company as attractions such as these have been widely criticised and opposed by many on the grounds of animal cruelty.

A spokesperson for the company said that it will continue to use "seaside sanctuaries that provide captive animals with a permanent seaside living environment’ if these businesses ‘are accredited and do not feature interactions or performances."

Virgin Holidays said in 2019 that they would no longer be selling tickets to these attractions and experiences along with Intrepid travel who ceased all elephant ride activity experiences in 2014.

Animal rights group Peta and wildlife charity World Animal Protection have praised the decision saying they hope this news qill bring more change to the industry.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media