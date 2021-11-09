Search

09/11/2021

Helpline needed to report venues not checking Covid vaccination certs , say TDs

Reporter:

David Power

The Social Democrats say they are in favour of a phoneline being should set up for the public to contact about hospitality venues not checking Covid-19 vaccination certs. 

Deputy Catherine Murphy, the Social Democrats co-leader voiced her support for the measure.

"A helpline is one of the things that was looked for... where people can ring and say 'I wasn't checked', so that you are actually going after the places that are non-compliant, rather than going into the places that are fully compliant," Deputy Murphy said.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett was also in favour of such a move. 

"I think where people don't feel safe, they should have an avenue to report it. And indeed workers should have an avenue to report it, and we do need HIQA inspections to ensure that we do have compliance," Deputy Boyd Barret said. 

Their comments follow remarks by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath that hospitality venues not complying with Covid-19 rules "do not deserve to remain open".

However, he added that there is a high level of compliance with Covid-19 measures. 

