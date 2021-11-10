82% of Irish employees have reassessed their career options in the last 18 months, new survey reveals

According to new research from Irishjobs.ie, 82 percent of the Irish workforce have reassessed their career options in the past 18 months.

The data was collected from 1,040 people on a survey posted to the IrishJobs.ie website in November 2021

It comes as two-fifths (42%) of Irish employees feel 'stagnant' in their current job.

Further figures reveal that 46% are looking for a new job and a further 36% said they are looking to change career.

The research conducted by the e-recruitment platform shows that 27% of Irish employees feel 'trapped' or 'suffocated' in their current employment, 22% feel bored or under-stimulated and only 10% said they feel a sense of contentment in their job.

51% of employees surveyed said an increase in salary would 'entice' them to change careers.

The data reveals that 47% feel that they would benefit financially if they were to get a new job, 29% feel they would make more money if they changed jobs in the current market and a further 18% believe they would make more money and gain promotion if they changed their role.

85% of employees said they would be more likely to change roles if employers were more transparent about the available salaries on offer.

The survey says that 38% of employees believe the biggest barrier to a career change is the loss of job security

The fear of 'proving' themselves to another employer was a barrier for 30%.

Career and Coaching psychologist, Sinead Brady is partnering with IrishJobs for their 'Take a Leap' campaign which 'seeks to give young professionals the confidence and incentive to advance their careers as we emerge from the Covid pandemic'.

Sinead said job seekers are in the driving seat as the economy rebounds after the Covid-19 pandemic and now is the time to reassess career priorities and how to achieve them.

"The first step in a career transition is to understand what it is that makes you dissatisfied in your current situation. The second is setting the parameters for your new role and ensuring that your needs will be met. This ensures that you can go into your job search with confidence, knowing exactly what it is you want to get out of your next role." she added.

Sinead said a further increase in job-seeking activity is anticipated with many job seekers re-evaluating their priorities for the year ahead.

She said: "The good news is that there has never been a better time to look for a new job. According to the latest IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index, job vacancies rates are currently above pre-pandemic levels. Companies in nearly all sectors are hiring, many for remote or hybrid positions. This puts employees in a favourable position to change jobs and to negotiate better terms of employment."