COP26 draft deal urges countries to 'revisit and strengthen" targets to cut emissions

The first draft of a deal for COP26 has called on countries to strengthen their emissions-cutting plans in the next year in a bid to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

In a first for a UN deal, the draft also calls for faster phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels, but could possible be taken out of any final agreement as there is likely to be strong resistance from some countries.

The draft "cover decision" was published today but the final version must be agreed upon consensus of nearly 200 countries.

The draft deal was published following analysis which warned existing plans for this decade put the world on track for 2.4 degree Celsius of warming , far above the goals that were internationally agreed in the Paris accord to curb temperature rises to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius and try to limit them to 1.5 degree Celsius.

President of COP26 Alok Sharma made it clear that there will be no attempt to renegotiate the Paris Agreement, although the draft deal says the impact of climate change will be much lower with 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming rather than 2 degrees Celsius, adding that this decade will require more action.

The document also urges countries to set out long-term strategies by the end of next year to reach net-zero emissions by about mid-century.

Developing countries along with campaigners have raised concerns over the provision of finance for poorer nations to cope with the impact of climate change in the draft deal, which calls for them to at least double their collective provision of climate finance to help them adapt to climate change.

Delegations are expected to be in contact with their leaders and capitals to discuss what their position will be - particularly in those countries whose leaders did not attend the summit, such as China and Russia.