Search

16/11/2021

New visitor centre at the Custom House to mark 230 years of Irish history and architecture

New visitor centre at the Custom House to mark 230 years of Irish history and architecture

New visitor centre at the Custom House to mark 230 years of Irish history and architecture

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

A new visitor experience has been launched at Dublin's Custom House on the week that marks the 230th anniversary of the original opening of the Custom House. 

Minister Darragh O’Brien, Minister Patrick O’Donovan, and CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly officially opened the visitor experience on November 15, 2021. 

The Custom House Visitor Centre will be a 'flagship' visitor experience in the city and will feature 'new and interactive exhibits telling the rich history of the building and showcasing its architecture'.

The exhibition 'flows and develops chronologically using each space to tell a chapter in the story, taking visitors from Dublin in the late 1700s through to the 21st century and giving them the unique and authentic experience of being inside the walls of one of the city’s most iconic buildings'.

The exhibition is fully re-imagined and was created by award-winning designers whose previous work includes exhibitions at Killarney House and Dublin Castle, with contributions from leading Irish historians and academics, and showcases a historical journey that spans over 200 years.

The history of the Custom House is rich, it was the headquarters of the Commissioners of Custom and Excise and by the twentieth century, it was the headquarters of the local government in Ireland.

The building was targeted and burnt by the IRA on May 25, 1921, which was a significant action of the Irish War of Independence.

Minister Darragh O’Brien said the Custom House opened in 1791 and took ten years to build. 

"The government of the independent Irish state resolved to restore the building, completing these works by 1928. It is fitting that we pay tribute to the rich history of this fine building, and honour it with a modernised exhibition." he added. 

Chief Executive of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly said investment in engaging, world-class attractions like the Custom House Visitor Centre adds to the diverse heritage tourism offering of Dublin.

"Bringing Dublin’s story alive in such an authentic way will entice domestic and international visitors to visit Dublin, to explore the city, and stay for longer for many years to come." added Mr. Kelly. 

The exhibition shows how the building witnessed momentous events in Irish history, from the 1916 Easter Rising to the birth of the Irish Free State and eventually the Republic of Ireland, and the history is brought to life through audiovisual interpretation and artifacts from the period.

Additional information can be found here.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media