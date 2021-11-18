Almost 80% of Irish landlords earn under €20,000 in rental income per year - CSO

Almost 80% of landlords in Ireland earn under €20,000 per year, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The report (released yesterday November 17th) revealed 50.5% of landlords in 2019 had a net rental income below €10,000, with a further 28.6% taking in between €10,000 and €20,000.

Just 20.9% took in net rental income above €20,000.

Donegal landlords were recorded as having the lowest median annual net rental income across Ireland at €5,345 per year, with the lowest figures in Lifford-Stranorlar (€4,824) followed by Buncrana (€5,167).

Landlords in Donegal also had the lowest median total gross income (which includes all sources of income) at €37,709.

Landlords in Monaghan and Leitrim received the second and third lowest net incomes from rental properties with €6,904 and €6,920 respectively.

The highest median net incomes were in the cities of Dublin, Galway and Cork, with landlords in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown taking in the highest average of €14,995 per year.

The median total gross income of landlords increased slightly in 2019 compared to two years prior in 2017, from €48,729 to €50,091.

At the other end of the scale, just over 5% of landlords had a total gross income of over €200,000.

Over 30% of landlords in employment who had 20 or more tenancies worked in the Financial and Real Estate sector, compared to just over 10% of landlords with one or two tenancies.

A significant proportion of landlords with over twenty tenancies also worked in Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities (15.3%) and Construction (10.9%).

There was low representation in the Administrative and Support Service Activities sector and Information and Communication sector at just 0.7%.