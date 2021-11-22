Search

22/11/2021

Vaccine for primary school children 'on the horizon' pending EMA approval

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government is looking at introducing the vaccine to primary school children in the New Year.

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Micheál Martin has said the Government is looking at introducing the vaccine to primary school children in the New Year pending approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

Speaking at Terence McSwiney College in Cork City at the launch of College Awareness week the Taoiseach said it was unlikely children aged 5 to 11 will get the jab before Christmas, given the timeline and logistics involved.

Mr. Martin was asked for his response to the news that the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age cohort has been authorised in Canada, he said the EMA has been evaluating the effects on children and is expected to give its recommendation soon, possibly within the next two weeks.

"My view there is that we will have to go to NIAC here but I would support the rollout to children in due course once it's authorised by the relevant authorities who have the clinical expertise to make that recommendation.

"But we have to get the recommendation from EMA, similar to FDA, and that I believe is due within the next week or two, but then there will be a different calibration here because the dosage for children will be much lower than the dosage for adults.

"But it's something on the horizon and on the agenda, all in the context of the advice we will receive", he added.  

 
 

