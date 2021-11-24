Search

24 Nov 2021

Deadline to register to vote is tomorrow - November 25

Voter registration deadline is TOMORROW - November 25.

Deadline to register to vote is tomorrow - November 25 (Image: Getty Images)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The deadline to register to vote is Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Young people who have turned 18 or will turn 18 before February 15, 2022, are advised to register before this date. 

The Youth Council of Ireland said it is important to register to vote as it gives young people a say on 'important' issues and elections can be called at short notice.

"In recent years, important social issues have been decided by voters in a referendum, other important referendums may arise in the next year, and it is important that your voice is heard through your vote. If you don’t vote, other people will make the vote and make the decision for you." they added.

You can check if you are registered at your local Garda station, local authority, or online.

The Register of Electors is published on 1 February every year.

To ensure you are included on the published Register for 2022, you must have registered before Thursday, November 25, 2021

If individuals are living away from their home address for work or education purposes, it is possible to register at either their local home address or their other accommodation address.

Only one address can be registered and individuals must live at that address on September 1 before the register comes into effect.

If individuals live away from the registered address, the registration authority should be contacted with an updated living address. 

Citizens Information said students can register to vote by post if they are currently registered and unable to go to their polling station when studying away from home.

"To register to vote by post, complete form PVS2 and send it to the local authority in the area where you want to vote." they said.

Forms are available from all local authorities, post offices, and public libraries.

You can also download registration forms here.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media