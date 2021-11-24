Deadline to register to vote is tomorrow - November 25

The deadline to register to vote is Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Young people who have turned 18 or will turn 18 before February 15, 2022, are advised to register before this date.

The Youth Council of Ireland said it is important to register to vote as it gives young people a say on 'important' issues and elections can be called at short notice.

"In recent years, important social issues have been decided by voters in a referendum, other important referendums may arise in the next year, and it is important that your voice is heard through your vote. If you don’t vote, other people will make the vote and make the decision for you." they added.

You can check if you are registered at your local Garda station, local authority, or online.

The Register of Electors is published on 1 February every year.

To ensure you are included on the published Register for 2022, you must have registered before Thursday, November 25, 2021

If individuals are living away from their home address for work or education purposes, it is possible to register at either their local home address or their other accommodation address.

Only one address can be registered and individuals must live at that address on September 1 before the register comes into effect.

If individuals live away from the registered address, the registration authority should be contacted with an updated living address.



Citizens Information said students can register to vote by post if they are currently registered and unable to go to their polling station when studying away from home.

"To register to vote by post, complete form PVS2 and send it to the local authority in the area where you want to vote." they said.

Forms are available from all local authorities, post offices, and public libraries.

You can also download registration forms here.