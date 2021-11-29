Eight people arrested in connection to violent disorder

Gardaí are investigating an incident of violent disorder that occurred at Tuam Cemetery in County Galway on September 22, 2021.
Gardaí conducted an operation today Monday, November 29, 2021 and arrested eight people.
The operation was conducted this morning in County Galway and has resulted in the arrest of seven men who range in age from their mid-20s to their mid-50s, and one woman who is in her mid-20s.
Gardaí said they are currently detained at various stations in the Galway Division under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Martyn Allan of IKEA with first customer David Bolger from Athy with Kieran Clancy, and Deborah Anderson of IKEA. PHOTO: ANDRES POVEDA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.