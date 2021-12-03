Man in his 50s in serious condition after Dublin shooting

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a shooting in south Dublin today (December 3rd).

Gardai have appealed for information about three vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident, which happened at a house on the Cookstown Road in Tallaght.

A man in his 50s suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses who may have been in the area between 11.45am and 12.15pm and for information on three vehicles believed to have been involved in the shooting.

They are a small, dark van which was discovered on fire in Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght on Friday at about 12.15pm; a small, black car that was found partially burnt in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole a short time later, and a small, silver hatchback that may have been parked in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole over the past 24 hours.

A firearm has been recovered.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information, including anyone who may have camera footage of the area over the past 24 hours, to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.