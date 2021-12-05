Irish government flies 156 people into Dublin from Morocco despite restrictions

Irish government flies 156 into Dublin from Morocco despite restrictions
An Irish government repatriation flight from Morocco has landed in Dublin after work from the Irish Embassy in Rabat.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted "great job by our team" in the Irish embassy in Rabat as he said "well done and thank you."
156 passengers were on board the flight on Saturday, including Irish, Czech, Danish, British, Spanish, Latvian and Belgian citizens.
The Ryanair flight flew from Marrakesh to Dublin.
No further flights are expected from Morocco to Ireland.
Many Irish people were left stranded last week when flights from the north African nation to Ireland were suspended for two weeks from November 29 due to fears over the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
Other European countries, including France and Italy, have also been organising repatriation flights in recent days.
— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) December 4, 2021
