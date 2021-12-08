Some people could be without power until Thursday after overnight Storm Barra chaos

Further strong winds overnight associated with Storm Barra have left 59,000 homes, farms and businesses without electricity supply this morning.

While all of the country has seen disruption, counties along the western seaboard from Donegal to Kerry have been most impacted, according to ESB Networks.

With winds abating in most parts of the country, ESB Networks crews are out in the impacted areas to commence to carry out repairs.

"While poor weather conditions may hamper repair in some areas, ESB Networks will be doing everything it can to restore power to the majority of these customers by the end of today," they said.

"However, some customers may be potentially without power into tomorrow, Thursday. It is very important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

"We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused."

With Storm Barra subsiding, ESB Networks is urging everyone to remain alert to any damage to the electricity network while when out and about today. They say to assume any fallen wires are live and pose a risk to life.

"Stay safe, stay clear and report any damage to us immediately on 1800 372 999."

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be restored, or log a fault, at www.powercheck.ie. Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.