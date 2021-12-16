Parents warned of hacking risk on video game popular with kids

The company that owns the popular sandbox-adventure videogame Minecraft recently warned parents to be aware of a hacking risk that has recently come to light.

Tech giant Microsoft confirmed that some versions of the world’s best-selling game are vulnerable to a new online security flaw that could give control of the computer to hackers.

The official Minecraft Twitter account released the following message to players: "Player safety is the top priority for us."

"Unfortunately, earlier today we identified a security vulnerability in Minecraft: Java Edition."

"The issue is patched, but please follow these steps to secure your game client and/or servers."

Player safety is the top priority for us. Unfortunately, earlier today we identified a security vulnerability in Minecraft: Java Edition.



The issue is patched, but please follow these steps to secure your game client and/or servers. Please RT to amplify.https://t.co/4Ji8nsvpHf — Minecraft (@Minecraft) December 10, 2021

The message was accompanied with a link detailing how to resolve the issue.

According to The Irish Independent, the security flaw is known as the "Apache Log4j exploit", and has been the subject of multiple international cybersecurity warnings, including one from Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre.

Fortunately, the the Department of Communications has said that there are no signs yet of serious damage caused by this exploit.

Minecraft is a popular game for all ages, but has a notable fanbase among children.

It is estimated that around 121 million people play the game worldwide every month.

Out of these, Minecraft is reportedly nearly twice (1.7 times) as more popular in Ireland when compared to other countries.

The game has been applauded by critics over the years for its replay value and gameplay, as well as its ability to be used as a comprehensive educational platform to teach different subjects, such as history and geography.