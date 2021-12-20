Search

20 Dec 2021

All you need to know about social welfare payments over Christmas and New Year

The Department of Social Protection has released details of social welfare payments this week and over the festive and New Year period.

The Department warned: "If you get a social welfare payment, the date which you receive your payment may change during the Christmas and New Year period."

If you receive a weekly social welfare payment, you will get your payment as usual during the week commencing Monday, December 20, and an advance payment for the following week. This applies to payments made at post offices, by cheque or directly into your financial institution account.


 
Post offices and banks will operate for a half day on Christmas Eve but will then remain closed until December 30. They will also be closed on Monday, January 3. 

"COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP) due on Tuesday, December 21 will be in your account on this day. This will include an advanced payment for December 28," the Department confirmed.

Where you have provided dockets in advance, two Casual Jobseeker's Allowance/Benefit payments covering the weeks ending December 21, 22, 28 or 29 will be paid on Thursday, December 23. Normal payment arrangements will return for the week ending January 4 and 5 will resume on Tuesday 11 January 2022.

Those in receipt of Illness Benefit are asked to continue to send in your 'Certificate of Incapacity for Work' over the Christmas and New Year period.

Local News

