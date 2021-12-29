Search

29 Dec 2021

Huge fall in number of Leaving Certificate repeaters due to calculated grades

Huge fall in number of Leaving Certificate repeaters due to calculated grades

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

A recent report published by the Department of Education shows that just 235 students repeated their Leaving Certificate in 2020.

This is a notable drop of 64% on 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels, following the introduction of calculated grades.

The report also detailed that the number of students who enrolled to repeat their Leaving Certificate fell from 655 in September 2019, to 235 in September 2020.

In addition, the number of students in higher education studying remotely also saw a sharp increase on pre-pandemic levels: 14,239 students enrolled remotely in 2020, compared to 10,933 in 2019, and 7,385 in 2016.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Minister Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said: "One of my key priorities is removing barriers to third-level education."

"This report confirms transition rates rose in 2019... among DEIS schools, the rate was 46.7 per cent, which is an improvement, but [it] leaves us with much more work to do throughout 2022."

He also said that the report "offers an important opportunity" to assess what Ireland's education sector has achieved, as well as what needs to be done in order "to create a world-class education landscape in Ireland."

Minister for Education Norma Foley also welcomed the findings, referring to them as a "trend in a positive direction," while also echoing Minister Harris' assurances that the Department of Education would continue to address any shortcomings outlined in the report.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media