Huge fall in number of Leaving Certificate repeaters due to calculated grades

A recent report published by the Department of Education shows that just 235 students repeated their Leaving Certificate in 2020.

This is a notable drop of 64% on 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels, following the introduction of calculated grades.

The report also detailed that the number of students who enrolled to repeat their Leaving Certificate fell from 655 in September 2019, to 235 in September 2020.

In addition, the number of students in higher education studying remotely also saw a sharp increase on pre-pandemic levels: 14,239 students enrolled remotely in 2020, compared to 10,933 in 2019, and 7,385 in 2016.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Minister Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said: "One of my key priorities is removing barriers to third-level education."

"This report confirms transition rates rose in 2019... among DEIS schools, the rate was 46.7 per cent, which is an improvement, but [it] leaves us with much more work to do throughout 2022."

He also said that the report "offers an important opportunity" to assess what Ireland's education sector has achieved, as well as what needs to be done in order "to create a world-class education landscape in Ireland."

Minister for Education Norma Foley also welcomed the findings, referring to them as a "trend in a positive direction," while also echoing Minister Harris' assurances that the Department of Education would continue to address any shortcomings outlined in the report.