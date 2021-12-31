Search

31 Dec 2021

Two people killed in separate collisions on Irish roads since yesterday evening

Two people killed in separate collisions on Irish roads since yesterday evening

Two people killed in separate collisions on Irish roads since yesterday evening

Reporter:

Reporter

Two people have died following separate road incidents in Ireland since yesterday evening. 

Gardai are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle which happened in Terenure, Dublin, at 9.10pm on Thursday.

The bike rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, at the junction of Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road. 

A technical examination of the scene has been completed forensic investigators and the road has now reopened. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision - particularly those with dash-cam footage - to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Elsewhere, a man in his 20s has died after a collision on the R236 in St Johnston, Dundee, Co Donegal. 

The incident, which happened at 9.15pm, involved two cars. 

The driver in his 20s, who had what Gardai describe as "serious injuries" was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he has since died. 

At time of publication, the road is still closed and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media