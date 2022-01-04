Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault of teenage girl in Dublin
Gardaí are urging witnesses to the assault of a teenage girl in Dublin to come forward.
The incident - which resulted in the girl being taken to St James' Hospital for treatment - occurred on the Ballyfermot Road at approximately 9.30pm on Thursday December 30.
Investigating Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.
Those with information are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.
