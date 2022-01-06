Search

06 Jan 2022

Twenty seven rural regeneration projects to benefit from over €20m funding

Twenty seven rural regeneration projects nationwide to benefit from over €20m funding

Twenty seven rural regeneration projects nationwide to benefit from over €20m funding

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Dozens of regeneration projects in rural communities are set to benefit from funds of over €20million. 

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced news of the funding - provided under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) - today (January 6). 

Twenty seven projects nationwide will now be able to avail of €21.5million which will help combat dereliction and increase the vibrancy of rural towns and villages. 

The projects include the transformation of old schools, cinemas and vacant buildings into creative studios, remote working hubs and community spaces in a bid to attract people back to rural Ireland. 

Speaking on the news, Minister Humphreys said, "When complete, these projects will leave a lasting difference on these locations for generations to come, benefitting tens of thousands of families in Rural Ireland." 

Over two million euro has been allocated to Edenderry, Co Offaly for the regeneration of a major derelict site into a state-of-the-art community centre; Dungarvan in Co Waterford has received €1.39million, which will see the renovation of three town centre buildings into a Digital Transformation Hub for almost 200 people; €862,000 in Callan in Co Kilkenny will re-develop existing historical buildings to provide a library, youth and arts space as well as a remote working hub; and €1.17million for Buncrana, Co Donegal will go towards strengthening the shorefront, providing amenities and enhancing walking and cycling facilities. 

Other areas which will benefit include Drumshambo in Leitrim, Listowel in Kerry, Oldcastle Town Centre in Meath, Borris-in-Ossory in Laois, Granard in Longford, Rathvilly in Carlow, Gort in Galway, and Nenagh in Tipperary. 

Minister Humphreys continued: "I’m particularly pleased to see that so many projects being supported today will provide remote working opportunities for tens of thousands of people.

"Remote Working is the now very much part of the fabric of Rural Ireland due to COVID-19. By continuing to invest in remote working facilities - by turning old, run-down buildings into digital hubs, we will ensure more of our young people can work and live in their own community." 

As all the projects are in Category 2, the announced funding will bring them to development stage ready to commence works. 

Category 2 projects are those that require significant development before they reach the stage of being shovel ready. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media