Search

10 Jan 2022

8pm closing time for pubs to remain for 'another week or two' - Taoiseach

8pm closure times for pubs to remain for 'another week or two' - Taoiseach

Reporter:

David Power

The 8pm closure time for the hospitality industry, including pubs and restaurants, will continue for a number of weeks Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed. 

"I expect that the advice from the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) will be interrogated by public health authorities who will advise Government within the next while in terms of any changes that should be made," he said.

Mr Martin said he was particularly conscious of the impact the 8pm closure rule has had for the Irish hospitality and entertainment sectors. The industry has suffered closures and restricted operation hours during various lockdown measures for nearly two years.

"We want to give it another week or two," he said. He noted that the peak of thel atest Covid-19 wave had not been reached and the pandemic has had many twists and turns.

"But I am confident that if we maintain the same focus we can get through this wave,” he said.

However, he said changes to the 8pm closure time are not imminent. 

"Not this week but certainly as I said in relation to close contacts, depending on what advices we receive from the Chief Medical Officer and his team, that’s an issue that has been kept under close review," he said. 

The Taoiseach said the Government was carefully monitoring hospitalisation rates with over 1,000 Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in hospital, according to latest figures.

He also said the voluntary vaccination process was one he preferred, and has helped significantly in the fight against Covid-19.

He added: "Vaccination is the big game changer here. So I favour the voluntary.

"I fully respect people who will obviously explore all issues and research them and so on.

"But from my perspective, we have achieved one of the highest rates in the world through a voluntary system and that’s the system that we will maintain," Mr Martin said. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media