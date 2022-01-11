Varadkar applauds 70% jobs growth outside Dublin in 2021

The Tánaiste has applauded last year's jobs growth of 70% in Enterprise Ireland supported companies outside Dublin.

Leo Varadkar commented today (January 11) at the launch of Enterprise Ireland’s (EI) new three-year strategy, ‘Leading In A Changing World’, stating the news was "an extraordinary performance".

Speaking at the launch, he said, "I am particularly pleased that jobs growth occurred in all regions with almost 70% of new jobs growth occurring outside of Dublin and particularly strong growth in the north-west and south-east.

"This is an extraordinary performance and I want to thank the Enterprise Ireland team for their phenomenal work in the year gone by. We are well on our way to meeting our target of having 2.5m people at work in Ireland by 2024."

According to the Tánaiste, over 200,000 people work in EI companies with an overall net increase in employment of almost 12,000 (11,911).

He said, "It’s great to see Irish exporting companies performing so strongly last year notwithstanding the disruption to trade caused by Brexit and the pandemic."

The new strategy sets out five key goals for Irish enterprise over the next three years, including promoting Ireland as a world-leading place location to start and grow a business.

Other goals include Irish businesses delivering growth across all regions, achieving a competitive advantage through customer-led innovation and digitalisation, leading globally on sustainability and climate action, and Enterprise Ireland providing world-leading service to companies it supports.

It's hoped the strategy will help in the development of 45,000 jobs over three years and increasing exports by EI client companies to €30billion.

Leo Varadar called it an "ambitious vision" for Ireland's economic future.

He said, "We want to bring job opportunities and growth to all parts of Ireland increasing total employment to a record high of 2.5 million by 2024. We want to restore and then go beyond pre-pandemic employment levels, creating secure, long-term jobs in new and exciting areas.

"To ensure our economy is diversified and future-proofed against shocks this means going for growth across a broad range of sectors including exports, construction, the public sector and the care economy, the new green economy, digital, tourism and services."

The Tánaiste highlighted the issue of climate action in particular, calling it "an important part" of the strategy to reduce emissions by 29-41% by 2030.

In his speech today, he stated, "This is crucial. Every part of society is going to have to make changes and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. We will help businesses to make the necessary changes, and indeed reap the opportunities that will come in a decarbonised society."