Huge concerns over planned Russian missile tests off Irish coast

Major concerns have been raised at the Department of Foreign Affairs after it was informed of planned Russian missile tests of the Irish coast next month.

Minister Simon Coveney's department has raised concerns with the Russian authorities over the planned tests, scheduled to take place around 240km off the coast of Cork.

The operation will involve artillery and rocket drills and Russia has requested the grounding of flights in the area during the test time.

Russia's ongoing tension with Ukraine has sparked concern in the Department. In a statement published by the Irish Independent, the Department said it is "aware of planned Russian naval exercises off the south west coast of Ireland in early February."

The statement pointed out that the location of the tests is "within Ireland’s 200 nautical mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) but not in Ireland’s territorial waters."

“Under international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), states are entitled to carry out naval exercises in another state’s EEZ. The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) were informed of the exercise via standard procedures," the Department continued.

“In light of the current political and security environment in Europe, the Department of Foreign Affairs has raised a number of concerns with the Russian authorities and discussions will continue."