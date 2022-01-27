Search

27 Jan 2022

Minister announces €1million funding for small local mental health services

Minister announces €1million funding for small local mental health services

Minister announces €1million funding for small local mental health services

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jan 2022 4:10 PM

The Minister for Mental Health and Older People has launched a €1million fund for small local groups delivering mental health services across the country. 

The funding, announced by Minister Mary Butler today (Thursday January 27), is part of a €10million once-off allocation of mental health supports promised on Budget Day. 

It's hoped the funding will help support the work of local groups delivering "vital" mental health services in Ireland. 

Speaking about the news, Minister Butler said, "The €1 million fund is a critical part of this overall allocation and will provide once-off grants ranging from €5,000 to €30,000, designed to encourage and support local voluntary groups to respond to the particular mental health needs of their local areas." 

Eligible agencies can submit proposals through an online portal, which will open on Monday January 31. 

The minister added: "Tailored local supports can have a significant impact on people’s lives by reaching out and responding to local needs. This fund provides a real opportunity to improve mental health and well-being outcomes for all members of our communities." 

The news came ahead of controversy this week surrounding alleged harm caused to children by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Co Kerry. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned a recent "shocking" report into prescribing practices at Kerry CAMHS, and has since called for a national audit of mental health services. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media