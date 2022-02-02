Search

04 Feb 2022

Oireachtas recommendation that state pension age remain at 66 welcomed by Ireland's largest trade union

Ireland's largest trade union welcomes Oireachtas committee recommendation that state pension age remain at 66

SIPTU welcomes Oireachtas committee recommendation that state pension age remain at 66

Daragh Nolan

02 Feb 2022 4:30 PM

Ireland's largest trade union, SIPTU welcomes Oireachtas committee recommendation that state pension age remain at 66.

SIPTU representatives have welcomed the recommendation by the Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection that the state pension age should remain at 66 years and to ban the mandatory retirement of workers at 65.

SIPTU Deputy General Secretary, Ethel Buckley, said: “In advance of the 2020 general election our union campaigned with the STOP67 campaign to stop the planned increase in the pension age to 67 from January 2021. We welcome the recommendation by the Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection that it should remain at 66,"

“The Committee also recommended an end to mandatory retirement of workers at 65 and we would ask the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, to proceed with legislation to provide for this right without delay. The recommendation by the Committee to allow workers with 40 years of PRSI contributions to access their state pension at 65 years is also very important, particularly for men and women in arduous employments.” 

