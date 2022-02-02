Search

04 Feb 2022

Check your Lotto tickets - one match 5 winner has yet to claim their prize

Check your tickets - one match 5 winner has yet to claim their prize

Reporter:

David Power

02 Feb 2022 5:48 PM

EuroMillions players have been urged to check their tickets as one player is over €70,000 better off after Tuesday night's draw. 

Players in south Dublin are being urged to check their tickets carefully after one lucky player matched five numbers in Tuesday night’s draw to win an incredible €70,536.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Spar Walkinstown at Walkinstown Cross in Dublin 12.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday 1st February draw were: 01, 19, 36, 38, 49 and lucky stars 06, 09.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €70,536, and to keep it in a safe place. The Dublin winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Meanwhile, tonight’s Lotto jackpot is set to roll to an estimated €3.8 million. 

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Did you buy your ticket for Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw in the Walkinstown area of Dublin 12? If so, you could have a ticket worth €70,536 after one player matched five numbers in last night’s draw. If you are this lucky winner, we are advising you to sign the back of your ticket and keep it safe. You should contact our prize claims team as soon as possible and arrangements will be made for you to claim your prize.”

