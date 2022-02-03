Ahead of massive EuroMillions Megadraw - take a look at the list of previous Irish winners

The EuroMillions Megadraw will have a guaranteed jackpot of €130 million on Friday night.

The National Lottery has advised players buying tickets for February 4 draw to continue to follow public health guidelines and if playing in retail, to buy their tickets early to avoid queues which will inevitably build in the hours leading up to the cut-off time for ticket sales at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

Since the EuroMillions game launched in Ireland in 2004, there have been 16 Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners. If tomorrow night’s staggering €130 million jackpot is won in Ireland, a new Irish winner could be added to the roll call of jackpot wins.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said, “This Friday night could prove to be truly unforgettable for a EuroMillions player in Ireland. Tomorrow night’s draw will mark the first EuroMillions Mega Draw event of the year and see the jackpot guaranteed to be an incredible €130 million.

"To win this astonishing amount of money would be life-changing and it would bring to 17, the number of Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners since the game launched in Ireland in 2004. Excitement is sure to grow as we get closer to the draw and we are advising our players to purchase their tickets early either in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.30pm deadline for sales tomorrow evening.”

Here is the roll call of the 16 lucky Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners to date:

1. July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

2. July 2008: A lucky player from Co. Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary.

3. June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.

4. June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a EuroMillions jackpot worth over €187 million. A Dublin player earned half of the jackpot and picked up over €93 million.

5. September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

6. April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

7. September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

8. January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

9. July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

10. January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

11. July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €28.9 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

12. December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre

13. June 2018: 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary.

14. February 2019: The Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul, Co. Dublin.

15. February 2020: A lucky Mayo family shared a €17 million jackpot prize with a ticket they purchased in Mulroy’s Londis, at the Moneen Roundabout, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

16. July 2020: An online player from Dublin won a €49.5 million jackpot.