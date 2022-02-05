Irish player scoops €500,000 in Friday night's Euromillions draw

A EuroMillions player in Sligo scooped the top prize of €500,000 in Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Wednesday 2nd February at Conway’s Newsagents in the Quinnsworth Arcade on O’Connell Street in Sligo.

The winning numbers in Friday night’s (4th February) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 16, 27, 30, 31, 46.

Store manager Conor Conway was thrilled to get the good news: “We have already had customers in checking their tickets this morning and I’m sure as soon as more of our regulars start to hear that we sold a ticket worth €500,000, they’ll be eager to check theirs too.

"All of the staff here in-store are delighted with the win – it’s great news to hear. We have a real mix of local customers from the area and of course people passing through so hopefully the lucky winner is quick to realise just how much their ticket is worth. We wish the winner all the very best with their big win!”

The Sligo winner, who now has a ticket worth €500,000, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

A EuroMillions player in the UK won last night’s massive €130 million jackpot which means that Tuesday’s (8th February) EuroMillions jackpot is guaranteed to be €17 million.

