Gardaí issue fresh appeal on attack that left an elderly man on life support

Gardai have issued a fresh appeal for information over a “vicious and cowardly” attack that left an elderly man on life support.

Thomas Niland, 73, suffered serious injuries to his head and upper body when three masked men forced their way into his Co Sligo home during a burglary last month.

Mr Niland, the sole resident of the house, answered a knock on his front door on January 18 and was “immediately and viciously” assaulted, gardai said.

Despite suffering serious injuries, the victim managed to crawl from his home and alert passing motorists. Gardai were then alerted by his neighbours.

Mr Niland was transferred to Sligo University Hospital, where his condition deteriorated significantly.

He is now in a critical condition and on life support.

“There are people out there who know who was involved in this aggravated burglary and serious assault on an elderly man in his home,” Superintendent Mandy Gaynor, of Sligo Garda Station, said.

“Thomas Niland and his family deserve to have these criminals who carried out this heartless act brought to justice.”

Gardai have said “no stone will be left unturned” in their investigation, and they have already recovered hours of CCTV footage, taken a number of statements and developed several lines of inquiry.

“Gardai are appealing for any person with any information on this vicious and cowardly aggravated burglary and assault on Tom to contact us immediately,” a spokesperson said.

It is believed that the attackers arrived in a car, which reversed into the driveway of the home.

It is not known if any person remained in the car during the course of the attack, gardai said.

An Garda Siochana say they have offered continued support to his family throughout their ordeal.

A large scale criminal investigation was launched immediately after the attack, with an incident room established at Sligo Garda station.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed along with a team of experienced detectives and gardai.

Gardai are appealing to every person who was driving along the N59 (Sligo/ Ballina Road), in the Skreen area, on Tuesday January 18 between 4pm–8pm, who may have dashcam or any other video footage to contact them.

They are also appealing for any person who noticed any activity by persons or vehicles which drew their attention, in the wider N59 Skreen locality to contact gardai with that information, whether they think it is related to this investigation or not.

People can contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”