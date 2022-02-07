Gardaí appeal for missing teenage girl

Hannah is described as being 5' 3" with a slim build. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Hannah O'Brien who is missing from Julianstown, Co. Meath since Sunday evening February 6, 2022.
Hannah is described as being 5' 3" with a slim build. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes.
When last seen Hannah was wearing blue jeans, white hoodie, black bomber jacket and black runners.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Tommy Cunningham, 5th Class teacher, Rosa Terrassa, Spanish teacher and Simone Doyle, 5th Class teacher. Pic: KTETNS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.