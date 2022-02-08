This is gas! Twitter reacts hilariously to the new Garda uniforms
New garda uniforms were unveiled on Monday for just the third time in 100 years and it's fair to say they've received a mixed reaction.
While some point out the new lighter uniform is more practical and in line with other forces across Europe and the world, others think it looks like something from a party shop.
Either way, these Twitter reactions to them are very funny:
@Aldi_Ireland Fair play lads for stocking the Garda Uniforms. I'll see ye down the middle aisle tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AfmC7LhveS— Adrian Heneghan (@AdrianHeneghan1) February 8, 2022
I dunno about you folks, but I am loving the new Garda Uniforms! :p *Sorry, I just had to shop this together, it's the firts thing I saw when they were revealed yesterday! :p #gardauniform #Garda #photoshopediting #Funny #StarTrek #StarTrekTNG pic.twitter.com/sSPFckrksq— Lette March (@MoloneyPhoto) February 8, 2022
The gardaí’s new operational trousers with have a pocket for their pepper spray and therefore will be know as Coppers Mace Slacks #gardauniform— Efferal (@efferal) February 8, 2022
With the news about the new Garda uniform finally out, we are delighted to announce we are also available to supply other emergency services with their 2022 uniforms as seen in this week’s leaflet. pic.twitter.com/eYFe3Jnca3— Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) February 8, 2022
New Garda Uniforms #gardauniform #Garda pic.twitter.com/9BkdxhuJDi— Eoin O'Connell (@EoinySocial) February 8, 2022
ah here i just got off the phone with my dad apparently it took them Six Years to come up with that new garda uniform— fila (@buiochaslefia) February 8, 2022
Operational trousers #gardauniform it's like something outta Oz and a beach patrol— Ciarán Dempsey (@ciars_d) February 7, 2022
The new Garda uniform is cat so it is— Amanda Beeragain (@Carebear_95) February 7, 2022
#GardaUniform pic.twitter.com/VlYQLME8QG— Anton ... in real life. (@antoninreallife) February 7, 2022
knew the garda uniforms looked familiar... pic.twitter.com/vCaALgPqT7— lucinda (@LucindiaJayne) February 7, 2022
