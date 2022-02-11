Young boy killed in horror crash with truck in early hours of Friday morning

A young boy was killed overnight when a car he was driving collided with a lorry in Limerick.

Shortly before 2am, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following a crash between a car and a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.

The driver of the car, a male juvenile, was fatally injured. It is understood the boy was 12 years old.

He was the sole occupant of the car. His body has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick. The coroner has been notified.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are currently in place on the N21, with city bound traffic being diverted from Adare via Croom.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Adare area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.