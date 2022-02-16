Search

16 Feb 2022

Supreme Court gives go-ahead to €140 million Glanbia cheese factory

Planning appeal dismissed

Supreme Court gives go-ahead to €140 million Glanbia cheese factory

Supreme Court gives go-ahead to €140 million Glanbia cheese factory

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

16 Feb 2022 12:58 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@iconicnews.ie

A €140 million cheese factory proposed for Belview in South Kilkenny can now  be built -  following a decision by the Supreme Court, published this morning.

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal against the development by An Taisce, the National Trust for Ireland, and upheld the High Court's decision to uphold An Bord Pleanála’s permission for the factory at Belview.

The decision has been welcomed by Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan TD, who lives just minutes from the proposed development site.

In January the appeal by An Taisce was heard, with judgement reserved until today.

The Supreme Court has decided to uphold An Bord Pleanala’s ruling to  grant planning for Glanbia Ireland and Royal A-ware’s continental cheese plant at Belview on the Kilkenny-Waterford border.

Over the two-day hearing, counsel for An Taisce argued that the 'significant indirect effects' of producing the amount of milk needed for the plant, and the effects on the environment from this agricultural activity, should have been taken into account when considering the planning application.

The planning permission should be quashed, is An Taisce's position. 

Counsel for An Bord Pleanala said they were not required to assess the potential environmental effects of activities that are not within the scope of the development itself.

Legal argument in favour of the plant's planning permission was also made by the Attorney General and counsel for Kilkenny Cheese Ltd (the developer).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media