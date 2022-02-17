Street in Northern Ireland honouring UK's Prince Andrew may undergo name change

Councillors in Northern Ireland are set to hold a debate later this year on the renaming of Prince Andrew Way in Co Antrim.

Prince Andrew Way is currently a street in Carrickfergus, which is in the Mid and East Antrim Council area.

A spokesperson for the council said that a debate to change the name of Prince Andrew Way is set to be held later this year.

It comes amid growing calls for Andrew to give up his Duke of York title, or for the Queen to remove it, in the wake of his financial agreement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused the duke of having sex with her after she was trafficked.

Andrew has always denied the allegations.

The spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Council said: “This is a matter for Elected Members, and a motion to change the name of Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus is expected to be brought before Council in June 2022, at which time it will considered by Elected Members.”

The street is on the eastern side of the Northern Ireland town.

Belfast City Council decided earlier this month that the Union Flag will not fly over city hall to mark the Duke of York’s birthday.