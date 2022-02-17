Search

17 Feb 2022

One third of Irish citizens registered with Ukraine embassy have departed country

One third of Irish citizens registered with Ukraine embassy have departed country

One third of Irish citizens registered with Ukraine embassy have departed country

17 Feb 2022 1:16 PM

One third of Irish citizens registered with the Ukraine embassy have left the country amid ongoing tensions at the Russian Border. 

That's according to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, who confirmed 33 Irish citizens of 98 registered with the Irish embassy in Kyiv have departed the country. 

The minister confirmed the news at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party yesterday (Wednesday February 16), and said that two Irish diplomats in Ukraine will remain there to assist Irish nationals as long as it is safe. 

Russia has said it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but Nato has said it sees no sign of a drawdown.

Official Irish Government advice is to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine, with Irish citizens in the country being told to leave by commercial means.

Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western concerns it was planning an attack.

Moscow denies it has any such plans and this week said it was pulling back some forces and weapons, though it gave few details.

Those claims have been met with scepticism from the US and its allies — even as they seemed to lower the temperature following weeks of escalating East-West tensions.

Mr Coveney told Fine Gael TDs and senators that there exists “significant consular challenges” being worked on, including surrogacy cases.

He also told colleagues that ahead of a meeting the UN Security Council, the focus of preventing Russian aggression in the region would continue and that he did not expect the story to “abate”.

