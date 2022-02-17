Search

17 Feb 2022

President Higgins highlights lack of progress on education integration in Northern Ireland

President Higgins highlights lack of progress on education integration in Northern Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Feb 2022 3:51 PM

President Michael D Higgins has expressed his disappointment at the lack of progress on integration of housing and education in Northern Ireland.

Michael D Higgins was speaking at an All-island Women’s Forum in Co Fermanagh.

The event, organised by the All-island Women’s Forum and National Women’s Council of Ireland, on the unfinished work of the peace process, came as the latter faced criticism for not inviting female members of the Irish Government to speak at a rally in Dublin in March.

The No Woman Left Behind rally will hear from Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall, Labour TD Ivana Bacik, and People Before Profit TD Brid Smith.

However it has excluded speakers from Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party.

Speaking at the forum event in Enniskillen on Thursday, Mr Higgins described peacebuilding, and specifically the role of women in it, as something that both he and his wife Sabina feel passionately about.

He said peace was “more than the absence of fighting”, and expressed disappointment at a lack of progress on some of the aspirations of the Good Friday Agreement.

Emphasising the importance of the role of women in peacebuilding, he quoted one of the event organisers, Emma De Souza, pointing out how the former Women’s Coalition party raised education, mixed housing, the reintegration of political prisoners, specific language on victims’ rights, and the formation of the Civic Forum.

He said: “How disappointing then, that some of these vital provisions and aspirations have been allowed to languish.

“Shamefully, education remains overwhelmingly segregated, mixed housing schemes continue to under-deliver, and the Civic Forum (the consultative body in Northern Ireland created in 2000 under the Good Friday Agreement, consisting of members of various civil society bodies) was unofficially disbanded after just two years in operation.”

On education, Mr Higgins said 93% of schools in Northern Ireland “remain segregated”, adding that young people are also segregated by the languages they speak and the sports they play, “where some schools offer Gaelic football and hurling, others provide rugby or cricket, usually exclusively”.

He added: “Integrated education is not just needed, it is overwhelmingly wanted.

“Surely this is a matter on which we can all unite. I believe strongly that integrated education is a key element to a successful, inclusive and harmonious future in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Higgins said women remain “poorly represented” in political life in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

He also urged greater recognition of the roles played by women in the peace process, including former Irish deputy minister for foreign affairs Liz O’Donnell and then secretary of state Mo Mowlam.

“These two women focused on the importance of listening respectfully to the other side, of making a genuine attempt to understand the fears and concerns of those with opposing views,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media