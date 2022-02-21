Adam King teams up with An Post again for special St Patrick's Day greetings

‘Love to Lesotho’, ‘Friendship to Frankfurt’, ‘Greetings to Georgia’ or’ ‘Hellos to Helsinki’ - just some of the messages and locations An Post aims to reach between now and St Patrick’s Day.

An Post has linked up with everybody’s favourite Late LAte Toy Show star, schoolboy and space ace, Adam King, to combine the heart-melting ‘Adams Virtual Hug’ with Ireland’s traditional Céad Míle Fáilte greeting and to send messages of love and friendship around the world for St. Patrick’s Day.

Post Offices are stocked up with more than 2.5 million Adam’s Virtual Hug postcards carrying either the message ‘Barróg Duitse’ or ‘A Hug for You’. Customers of all ages are invited to pick up their FREE Céad Mile Hugs postcards in any post office, pop on the national or international stamps, and send love and greetings to family and friends anywhere in the world.

For every hug posted, An Post will make a donation to Temple Street Hospital (Children’s Health Foundation) and Cork University Hospital Charity, helping children from all across Ireland. An Post will monitor the number of hugs posted and their destination countries over the coming weeks, reporting back on the target of 100,000 hugs worldwide by March 17.

An Post have also reduced the price of gift packaging (boxes and bags) by 10% until March 30. A special ‘Hug’ postmark will also feature on all mail over the coming weeks and a free postcard will be included with all orders from anpost.com/shop

An Post’s Chief Executive David McRedmond said: “We are delighted to link up with Adam. He is an inspiration to us all as we encourage everyone to spread joy and love to wherever St Patrick’s day is celebrated."

Adam King said: “I'm really happy that people will be able to share my hug all over the world. I can't wait to see all the places it goes!”.

Adam's parents, Fiona and David, are thrilled with the partnership between their son and An Post.

David commented: "We are so honoured that An Post is joining with Adam and our family to send love around the world. Adam has always said his virtual hug is for everyone. Thanks to this partnership, we hope people at home and abroad will feel a global sense of connection and kindness."

An Post will also link up with Adam to take part in this year’s St Patrick’s Festival parade in Dublin on March 17th. An Post reminds customers to allow enough time for cards to reach international destinations. The latest dates of posting to ensure delivery before St Patrick’s Day for the United States and Canada is Monday, March 7th, Australia, India etc is Tuesday, March 1st, Europe is Friday, 11th March 11th and Ireland and Northern Ireland is Tuesday, March 15th. Check earlier times for parcel posting and all details at www.anpost.com.