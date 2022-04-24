'Robbed of her life' - Hundreds gather at vigil for murdered Co Antrim woman

A vigil has taken place in memory of a pensioner killed in Co Antrim last week.
Alyson Nelson, 64, was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead last Saturday.
A man has appeared in court charged with a new offence of murder aggravated by reason of causing domestic abuse over her death.
On Saturday, an estimated 300 people took part in a vigil for Ms Nelson in Whitehead.
White ribbons were tied to railings on the sea front in her memory.
During the vigil, a statement was read from Ms Nelson’s family, in which they said she had been “robbed of her life under the cruellest of circumstances”.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.