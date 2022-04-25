MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for man missing 5 days

John has a number of tattoos including a red rose on his left hand.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38 year old John Manning, who is missing from the Lucan area since Wednesday April 20, 2022.
John is described as being 6’ 3” in height, of strong build, with short brown hair, and a beard.
John has a number of tattoos including a red rose on his left hand.
When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, blue and yellow van runners, maroon coloured bomber jacket and a peaked farmer’s cap.
Anyone with any information on John whereabouts are asked to contact Lucan Garda Station 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
