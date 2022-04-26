Search

26 Apr 2022

Support for Ukrainians ‘could cost €3 billion in 2023’ amid accommodation strain

Support for Ukrainians ‘could cost three billion euro in 2023’ amid accommodation strain

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Apr 2022 12:37 PM

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said his Government will do “everything we possibly can” to provide for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

It came as Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the Government is preparing to spend around €3 billion in 2023 on welcoming and supporting those arriving from the war-torn country.

The Taoiseach, speaking on his way to a Cabinet meeting set to be dominated by the war in Ukraine, said he had met refugees over the weekend.

“Their gratitude to the kindness of the people of Ireland was heartfelt,” he said.

“This is a horrific war that is having a terrible toll on families and, in a shared humanity, we must do everything we possibly can within our energies and with our resources to do what we can.

“We want this war to end; it should end, because too much life has been lost.”

Around 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in the Republic of Ireland, putting pressure on the Government to find housing and accommodation.

Mass and emergency accommodation centres have already started to be used.

Mr McGrath said the “primary focus” of Cabinet discussions on Tuesday will be accommodation for refugees.

He said ministers will be “looking at all of the options that are available to Government to find accommodation as quickly as possible”.

“The system is now under real strain and we are at the point of offering accommodation that is not at the standard we would like but is necessary because ultimately these refugees are fleeing war and our first duty is to provide safety and security for them and to meet their basic needs,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media