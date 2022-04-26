Uptake of remote working in 2021 least common among skilled trade workers - CSO

Uptake of remote working last year was lowest among Ireland's skilled trade workers.

Just 3% of this workforce worked remotely in 2021, according to the latest data release from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which was released today (April 26).

According to CSO statistician, Maureen Delamere, just 1% of skilled trade workers availed of remote working opportunities pre-pandemic, a rise of 2%.

Results of the Personal and Work-Life Balance Survey - carried out in Quarter 3 last year - also revealed professionals were most likely to have worked remotely (63%), followed by managers, directors, senior officials and technical at 51%.

Commenting on the report, Statistician Maureen Delamere, said, "An increase in remote working was one of the responses to the pandemic.

"At an overall level, full-time workers are nearly twice as likely to work remotely – 43% compared with 22% of their part-time equivalent. As the size of the organisation increases, so too does the uptake of remote working amongst full-time workers."

According to the data, a total of almost 40% of employees were remote working at some stage last year, while 8% had availed of some form of remote working before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pre-Covid, information and communication sector workers had availed most of working remotely (30%), compared to employees in the human health and social work activities (2%).

Delamere continued: "Very high job and life satisfaction levels were reported by workers irrespective of working arrangements (92% overall satisfaction with life and 89% job satisfaction), with very little difference in satisfaction levels based on what type of hybrid working was availed of.

"Workers who were working mostly from home with a mix of office, hub or travel or remote working completely at home were most satisfied with both their job and life as a whole. The majority (94%) of these employees were satisfied or very satisfied with their life, compared with 92% of those working mainly in the office with a mix of some office, hub or travel.

"Job satisfaction was highest for those with a blended working pattern of mostly home, with mix of office, hub or travel (92%), just one percentage point higher than for those working completely at home, or at the office with a mix of home, hub or travel."