Gardai appeal for assistance in finding young man missing since April 27

An Garda Síochána is appealing for assistance in finding a young man missing for six days.
According to Gardai, Davis Mazelis went missing from the Dooradoyle area of Limerick on Wednesday April 27.
Davis is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of medium build, with short light brown hair.
Anyone with any information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
