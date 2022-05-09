Search

09 May 2022

St Patrick missed one! Gardai issue appeal to find owner of escaped snake

St Patrick missed one! Gardai issue appeal to find owner of escaped snake

Reporter:

Reporter

09 May 2022 10:40 AM

Gardai have issued an appeal to find the owner of an exotic snake found over the weekend. 

The reptile, believed to be a snow corn snake, was discovered in Lucan in Dublin on Saturday (May 7).

It was kept for the night in Lucan Garda Station before being moved to the National Exotic Animal Sanctuary on Sunday (May 8). 

According to Ireland's largest pet retailer, Maxi Zoo, corn snakes are not poisonous and are "relatively small" at an average of 90 to 130cm. 

If well cared for, they can reportedly live for 15 to 20 years. 

It's not the first time a corn snake has been found in Ireland - the creatures are known as great escape artists - with one discovered in South Tipperary in 2018. 

Anyone with information on ownership of the snake in Lucan is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media