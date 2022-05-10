Search

10 May 2022

5 medication-free tips to tackle hay fever

5 medication-free tips to tackle hay fever

Reporter:

Reporter

10 May 2022 3:52 PM

Summer is well on the way and with it comes the dreaded scourge of hay fever. 

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen - usually when it comes into contact with your mouth, nose, eyes and throat - and according to Asthma.ie, one in ten people in Ireland experience the discomfort every year. 

Dr Stephanie Ooi from MyHealthcare Clinic and The GP Mum says: “Hay fever can have a thoroughly nasty effect on our everyday lives, and leaves a lot of people dreading spring and summer.

“Sadly, there is no cure for hay fever and the best we can do is try prevent and manage symptoms, such as sneezing and coughing, an itchy throat and fatigue.”

It’s advisable to see your GP if you’re really struggling with hay fever. But if you can’t get your hands on the medication you usually use, or want to try managing your symptoms without popping a pill, there are some things you could try…

1. Shade your eyes

“Hay fever tends to fester in your eyes,” explains Alex Ionides, ophthalmic surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital in the UK. “You’re likely to experience burning, stinging and swelling in the eyelids and conjunctiva – the clear tissue that covers the surface of your eyeballs – which may give you a runny nose, constant sneezing, and even blurred vision.”

It’s one of the more annoying symptoms of hay fever, so Ionides says: “Sunglasses are great as a preventative measure for hay fever. Go for a wraparound pair to help reduce pollen contact with your eyes.”

2. Work out more

Ionides suggests exercise could be a great way to help ease your hay fever.

If you do decide to get moving, he says: “Outdoor running and cycling are best done in the middle of the day, when the pollen count is usually at its lowest.”

3. Eat low-histamine foods

Priya Tew, dietitian and TV presenter, suggests you might want to consider your diet too.

“Almost all foods contain histamine, the chemical our bodies release in response to allergens. The longer a food ages or ferments, the higher the level of histamine, and the increased likelihood of impacting the allergy symptoms,” explains Tew. “So, high levels of histamine in our diet can intensify hay fever symptoms, like runny noses and headaches.” 

Vegetable platter
Loading up on fresh fruit and veg might help your hay fever (Alamy/PA)

She suggests high-histamine foods include dairy cheese, fermented dairy cream, packaged meat and smoked fish, and recommends a diet “with lots of fresh produce like fruit and vegetables, which contain lower histamine levels”.

Tew warns against making big diet changes too quickly however, instead saying: “Try adapting your diet to reduce histamine levels for just a couple of weeks, and monitor your resulting hay fever symptoms. You can then reintroduce foods individually, to help understand what triggers your hay fever symptoms.”

Some alcohol, like red wine and beer, contain a high amount of histamines, so they might also affect your hay fever.

4. Pop petroleum jelly below your nose

Dr Ooi recommends using Vaseline as a pollen barrier beneath your nose.

“This common petroleum jelly-based product can play a huge part in the battle against hay fever by keeping pollen out of the nose,” she says. “By dabbing a little around the nostrils, you can help prevent the tiny airborne substance from entering your respiratory system when you breathe in.” 

5. Stop smoking

“While quitting a smoking habit is good for your health all year round, it can also be a useful weapon in the war against hay fever,” Dr Ooi says. “Cigarette smoke can make symptoms of hay fever worse, as it can irritate the lining of your airways.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media