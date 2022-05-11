ALERT: Batch of mushrooms recalled from shops due to Listeria fears

A mushroom product is being removed from stores across Ireland due to illness concerns.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Listeria monocytogenes bacteria was found to be present in a batch of Green Box Limited Cendawan Enoki Mushroom.
Consumers are advised not to eat the product, which is stamped with batch number G11202226 and item code C007.
Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.
Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.
The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
