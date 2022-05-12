Opening of popular Irish tourist attraction delayed due to bad weather

The planned opening of a popular Irish tourist attraction has been delayed due to poor weather and sea conditions.

Sceilig Mhichíl was due to reopen today (Thursday May 12) after an extended closure , however the date will now be pushed back to Sunday May 15.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) made the decision due to further unfavourable conditions forecast for tomorrow (Friday May 13).

The island monastery- a UNESCO World Heritage Site - received worldwide attention as a filming location for Hollywood blockbuster films Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

It was closed to visitors in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O'Donovan TD, spoke on Tuesday May 10 to announce the original date.

He said, "I was privileged to visit this unique UNESCO World Heritage Site last year to view the ongoing conservation works at the upper and lower lighthouse and the development of visitor facilities on the island, which will continue throughout the season.

"These works will preserve the island’s fragile cultural heritage and will help us to protect, conserve and promote an appreciation of the early monastic site and its breath-taking natural setting for present and future generations.”